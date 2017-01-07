Governor-Elect Eric Grietens thanks supporters in Maryland Heights ahead of Monday’s inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGTHS, MO (KPLR) – Just two days ahead of taking the oath of office, Governor-Elect Eric Greitens is on a statewide Thank You tour thanking supporters and getting them excited about a new era of state leadership.

"We're excited to let people know that change is on the way and we're going to take Missouri in a new direction" said Greitens on his final stop in Maryland Heights Saturday afternoon.

"Now we can realize that promise. Coming in as a conservative outsider who's really ready to take on the political establishment, fight against politics as usual and take Missouri in a new direction" he said.

Saturday's stop concludes Greitens' four day tour across the state. Greitens says it's important to thank the people who supported him and to let those who may not have supported him that he will be a Governor for all people.

"We have to bridge divides between white and black, rural and urban, old and young we have to bridge those divides so that we can move forward together as a state" Greitens said.

Public safety across Missouri especially the St. Louis region is a priority for Greitens when he takes office. He says the recent armed robbery of his wife, Sheena, helped illustrate the problem of crime affects everyone.

"Whether a particular family is a victim of crime or not, it still affects all of us" Greitens said.

"Safety and security is more than the absence of violence. It's something that we have to build and we build that on a foundation of understanding. We have to make an effort to understand here in Missouri to bridge some of these divides and do better for all of the people of Missouri" said Greitens.

Greitens also says he hopes to continue to have discussion with businesses to invest in Missouri

"We're willing to sit down and talk with anybody who's excited about bringing private investment to the state of Missouri" said Greitens. "We made our position very clear about public financing- we're opposed to public financing to build new stadiums" he said.

Greitens will take the oath of office Monday morning in Jefferson City.