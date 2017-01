ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Fire crews battled heavy flames Friday night in North St. Louis. Smoke and fire could be seen pouring out of a home on Halls Ferry Road.

Crews inside were forced to evacuate because of the heavy fire..

A spokesperson for the fire department says they had to call a salt truck to the scene because the water was freezing on the ground making it even harder for firefighters to fight the blaze.

No word of any injuries or what may have caused that fire.