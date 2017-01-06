Time running out for candidates to file for mayor in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- If you want to run for St. Louis Mayor in the upcoming election, today is the last day to file to get on the ballot for the March primary.

You can officially file until 5 p.m. today at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners office downtown on Tucker.

So far a total of 12 candidates have filed to replace current Mayor Francis Slay who is not running for re-election.

There are seven Democrats running. They are city alderman Antonio French, aldermanic president Lewis Reed, alderman Jeffrey Boyd, city treasurer Tishaura Jones, alderwoman Lyda Krewson, Bill Haas and Jimmie Matthews.

Three Republicans are running. They are Andy Karandzieff, the owner of Crown Candy Kitchen, Jim Osher, the owner of the old Buster Brown Shoe Factory and Andrew Jones.

Robb Cunningham is running from the Libertarian Party and the Green Party candidate is Jonathan McFarland.

November 28th of last year was the first day to file.

All of the Democrats running for mayor filed on that day. All three Republicans filed just yesterday. The primary takes place March 7th while the general election is April 4th.

Absentee voting starts later this month on January 24th.

One high profile name missing from the list of mayoral candidates is state senator Jamilah Nasheed.

She announced yesterday that she will not be making a run for mayor.