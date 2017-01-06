Passengers on edge at airports across the country

Posted 8:17 pm, January 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:24PM, January 6, 2017

DALLAS, TX (KPLR) - Airports across the nation were on heightened alert Friday afternoon. FOX 2's Mike Colombo is on assignment in Texas. He picks up our team coverage from the airport there with the latest on the travel climate.