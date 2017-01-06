Kennedy High School basketball teams play their final home games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO (KPLR) - It’s the final chapter for John F. Kennedy Catholic High School. Students and alumni were encouraged to pack the gym at the school’s last home basketball game.

Everyone was having a great time and trying to soak in last memories in the building including a teacher and coach who’s been at Kennedy for 41 years.

“I really do feel it's a unique community, maybe it's just because I've been here for forever. It's one of the most welcoming communities and so many people comment on the welcoming the friendliness,” said Chuck Chiodini, teacher and coach with Kennedy Catholic.

“The friendships that you make are incredible,” said alumni Emily Rogers. “I wouldn't trade this place for anything.”

“Our motto is ‘Kennedy, This is Home’ so for a lot of students, it really was,” said Chad Holzapfel, class of 2016.

Kennedy will close at the end of the 2016-2017 academic year.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis cited the rising cost of education and low enrollment for the closure.

A celebration of Kennedy is slated for May 12.