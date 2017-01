Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, FL (KPLR)- Nearly 500 St. Louis residents picked the perfect weekend to escape the snow and cold for a trip to sunny Florida. They're participating in the 20th Annual Walt Disney World Marathon!

In addition to the marathon, visitors will enjoy the Dopey Challenge, Goofy's Race along with a Half Challenge, 10K, 5K run plus Disney Kids Races.

FOX 2's John Brown will join them on their 26.2 mile journey.

He joins us live with more on this amazing run in the most magical place on Earth!