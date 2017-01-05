MoDOT and IDOT treating roads after Thursday’s snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The snow may have stopped, but concerns about road conditions have not. Highway workers say looks can be deceiving.

IDOT and MoDOT both report that things have gone pretty well in the immediate St. Louis area. The Missouri Highway Patrol had close to 100 accident calls overnight, just 16 on the Illinois side at last count.

There was a fatal crash in Missouri on highway 21 south of Potosi. The Highway Patrol reports Darrell Miller, 61, of Farmington slid off the snow covered road, overturned and hit a tree.

State highways remain a concern, and to a lesser extent, the interstates, too. Both MoDOT and IDOT expect to have trucks out treating them all tonight. They are asking drivers to slow down.