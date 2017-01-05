Man shot woman after fender-bender, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for information that may lead to the arrest of a man who shot a woman in the leg Wednesday night after a minor crash in a parking lot.

According to police, a man struck a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old girl around 9 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot at Natural Bridge and Grand.

The man got out of his vehicle to survey the damage, then reentered his car, and fled east on Natural Bridge. The women followed him in their car until arriving at the intersection of 20th and Cass, at which point the man fired shots at their vehicle.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, is frustrated that in 2017, crimes like this are still happening in the African-American community.

"I think with this new year should come about a new change and a unity and this never should have occurred because of a minor accident," the witness said.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man in his 20s, approximately 5’8” tall with a medium build, small black afro, full goatee and mustache, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

There’s no word if the women will face charges for following the suspect and potentially endangering the 5-year-old child.