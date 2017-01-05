× Endangered person advisory issued for missing 11-year-old from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The state of Missouri has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 11-year-old.

The St. Louis County Police Department says that Abreeyon Wilson ran away from an evangelical children’s home in north St. Louis County on Tuesday.

Wilson was last seen at the facility located in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road on January 3rd at around 5pm. He is a resident of the “Every Child’s Hope” children’s home. He was last seen heading east.

Police describe Wilson as a black, male, age 11, 5’2″ tall, 91 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department if you have any information. Call 911 or 636-529-8210.