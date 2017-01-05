Doctors seeing spike in child flu cases in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Doctors are seeing more flu cases, and they want parents to be ready. Doctors at St. Louis Children's Hospital say they have seen more cases as parents do their best to keep their kids healthy.

The Emergency Room has been filled with kids coming in with flu like symptoms over the past few weeks. Doctors say they are seeing a spike in all types respiratory issues. They are also stressing the point of getting a flu shot. Some local doctors have seen flue cases more than double in recent weeks.

"There's a lot of belly symptoms nausea vomiting. They can come in with just that and have secondary complications because of influenza," said Dr Ericka Hayes. "It is a serious in pediatrics. Kids less than 4-years-old make up most cases in the US. The flu kills up to 30,000 every year and causes 300,000 hospitalizations."

Infectious disease experts also say it will likely get worse over the next four to six weeks.