MoDOT, IDOT prepping roads ahead of expected snowfall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The last time ice hit the area, drivers were stuck for hours on the roads, and some kids were stuck at their schools waiting to be picked up. Crews with the Missouri and Illinois departments of transportation are working to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Authorities on both sides of the Mississippi River are issuing snow travel advisories urging motorists to plan ahead for their morning commutes.

IDOT will have more than half of the 200 trucks in metro east district ready and available to cover 11 counties if the weather calls for it. IDOT salt domes across the state are packed and plows are snow plow drivers will be ready to cover some 16,000 miles of roadway in the state.

Across the river in Missouri, MoDOT crews have been monitoring the roads and will be out early Wednesday preparing before the storm moves in from northwest Missouri to southwest Missouri. With temperatures expected to dip into the teens, MoDOT officials said the pre-treating chemicals will not be as effective.

The heaviest band of snowfall is expected to hit during Thursday morning rush hour. Drivers are being advised to postpone travel during that time.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis City Streets Department got a jump start on the weather by pre-treating the roads with brine Wednesday morning. Another layer of brine will added Wednesday night.