Man shot overnight in Kirkwood; suspects sought

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI) - Kirkwood police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting sends one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators say the person who was shot is a 21-year-old man who actually called police himself after the shooting.

Detectives tell us they do not believe this was a random attack.

Police rushed to the scene near the intersection of Geyer and Big Bend about 1 a.m. this morning.

Investigators say the 21-year-old shooting victim was found in the roadway by his Chevy Impala.

It`s still unclear whether the man was shot inside the car.

Police say the man was shot in the chest and is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Not long after the shooting, we saw police at an apartment complex at Big Bend and Bishops Gate also in Kirkwood.

Investigators have not confirmed if the activity there was related to the shooting but the apartments aren’t too far from the shooting scene.

There were other police agencies besides Kirkwood at the apartments including Crestwood, Sunset Hills, and St. Louis County.

At this point, police say they have no suspects in custody in connection with this case.