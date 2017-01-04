Judge featured in Fox Files reports will start six-month suspension next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - It`s final, a Lincoln County Judge exposed repeatedly in our Fox Files reports has been suspended without pay for six months.

The Missouri Supreme Court decision came down today after a recommendation by the commission that oversees judges.

Judge Chris Kunza Mennemeyer is known as the judge who presided over the first Betsy Faria murder trial. Mennemeyer kept jurors from hearing evidence about an insurance policy, as well as the money tie to Pam Hupp.

This suspension does not mention the Faria case, but it does draw a connection to another case we reported in May.

Fox 2 news previously reported on Jodi Davis, who Judge Mennemeyer kept locked up in a drug treatment program, nearly two months past the date of her scheduled release. Davis` attorney, Tom Crocco, said it was illegal and he proved it to an appeals court. The higher court ordered Davis released immediately.

According to the Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline, Judge Mennemeyer then continued making mistakes. The Commission said she acted in a threatening manner and filed an ethics complaint against Crocco, despite the fact he was 'acting in a professional manner.'

His client, Davis, said this about how Judge Mennemeyer kept her locked up past her release date. She said, 'The program was actually a year-long and it`s called the 365 program. Well on my 365th day I wasn`t released. I was told the judge was keeping me there for x amount of days afterwards and I had no understanding. It broke my heart."

The six MO Supreme Court Judges voted unanimously to suspend Judge Mennemeyer. She`s still on the bench at this time as she won`t start her suspension until February 1st. We tried contacting the Judge and her attorney for comment and received no response.

