Surprising development in You Paid For It fight over derelict house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Developer Paul McKee says he'll turn a falling down Northside building at the center of a You Paid For It battle into an NGA Museum.

A St. Louis resident called in You Paid For It to crank up the pressure on the city to get the house demolished. McKee refused to act and the city wasn't making him correct the problem at the building that even the St. Louis Building Commissioner admitted was a danger. But right when the commissioner agreed to tear down the building, the St. Louis Cultural Resources Office, another city agency blocked it, saying the house was in a historic area and could not be torn town.

After a new person took over that agency, both agencies agreed that action needed to be taken now.

That's when Developer Paul McKee told the city that he planned to renovate the building and make it into an NGA Museum. The city says he must have the project underway by May or else the building is coming down.