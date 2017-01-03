Normandy city official accused of posing as a police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, MO (KPLR) – A long-time Normandy city official is losing a month’s pay after being charged with impersonating a police officer.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident happened last September.

Normandy Public Works Director Rodney Jarrett used his public works truck—equipped with flashing lights—to pull over a driver for running a stop sign.

While Jarrett isn’t a police officer, he is a code enforcement officer, meaning he writes citations for code violations on homes and businesses.

Jarrett has been with the city for about 40 years and has already been punished by the city in advance of the formal charge.

Impersonating a police officer is a ‘Class A’ misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.