Massive explosion rocks Grandview Mo

GRANDVIEW, MO (KSHB) – Fire crews were summoned to the scene of a massive explosion in Grandview, Missouri Tuesday night.

People across the city reported hearing a blast, with some people hearing and feeling the blast 13 miles away.

The explosion was followed by a series of smaller ones, all coming from a lawncare business. City officials say ammunition may have caused the blasts.

Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the building, forcing firefighters to wait until it is safe to get new the structure.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been called in to investigate.