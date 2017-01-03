Greitens chooses Ferguson business to announce Missouri’s new Public Safety Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO. (KTVI)-- The sign outside Zisser Tire & Auto on West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson is one businesses indictment of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon`s handling of the community`s unrest more than two years ago. The sign proved symbolic for Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens message Monday.

"If our leaders had shown up, with command presence, courage, calm, compassion, clarity, we could`ve had peace by the second night. Instead, businesses like Zisser Tire and Auto were put as risk." Said Greitens.

In August 2014, looters caused $150,000 in damage at Zisser. The store re-opened, only to get hit again months later. Store owner John Zisser remains critical of the way Nixon handled the situation.

"If the National Guard was just sitting here in the parking lot they either would've gotten over run, or they wouldn't have done any damage. The county police were doing the best they could, but there was no help and we were promised help." said Zisser.

Greitens used problems of the past to introduce Missouri`s Public Safety Directors of the future.

"I`m honored to announce Drew Juden as the new Director of the Department of Public Safety and Captain Gregg Favre as the new Deputy Director of the Department of Public Safety," said Greitens.

Drew Juden spent the last 15 years of a nearly four decade law enforcement career in charge of the police and fire department in Sikeston, MO. He is a Former President of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.

In addition to his work with the St.Louis Fire Department, Captain Gregg Favre is also an executive member of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force in St. Louis. He once took time away from the fire department to work as Greitens' chief of staff at his veternans non-profit, The Mission Continues.

"It is my promise and commitment to the citizens of the state of Missouri that I will bring the same passion, dedication, commitment, and professionalism to the Department of Public Safety that I brought to the Sikeston DPS." Said Juden

"Personally, I look forward to being an advocate for those who`re working on the front lines. I know what it`s like to be out of breath to sweat, to bleed on these streets. It`s my commitment to be there for them." Said Favre.

"The mission I`ve tasked them with is simple and straightforward. The mission is to make Missouri a safe state to raise a family and to do so by supporting our law enforcement officers, our fire fighters, and our first responders." Said Greitens.