Franklin County man accused of pouring gasoline into grandchild’s crib

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – A man has been charged after police say he pointed a gun to his wife’s head and poured gasoline on a crib containing their grandchild.

Police have charged Patrick Howard, 56, with assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Willow Ford Road in Robertsville at around 11 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says that Howard assaulted his wife on December 28. He allegedly put a gun to her head and poured gasoline on the crib with the grandchild inside; threatening to light the crib on fire.

Howard fled the area before police arrived on the scene. Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area being unable to locate him. He was located the next day and taken into custody.

Howard is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.