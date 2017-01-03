Dense Fog Advisory issued for St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the St. Louis area. The weather is proving a challenge for drivers.

Monday's rainy day turned into a foggy night. Interstate 64 near Midtown and buildings not far from SLU’s campus became shrouded in fog.

Visibility at Lambert Airport dropped as well. Lanes on the tarmac were almost hidden and inside of the terminal, passengers learned that twenty flights were canceled or delayed.

In many cases not because of the weather in St. Louis but the ice and snow in other cities.

Be careful during your morning commute.