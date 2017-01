Cason, found of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss exercises you can do at home or the gym that will strengthen your core.

Decline Crunch, 3 sets, 8-12 reps Dumbbell Side Bend, 3 sets, 8 reps Exercise Ball Crunch, 3 sets, 12-15 reps Flat Bench Leg Pull-In, 3 sets, 12 reps