Blues and St. Louis city seek public funds to renovate Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - One day after an exciting Blues win at the Winter Classic, team ownership and city leaders are now announcing their plans to renovate the Scottrade Center.

The Winter Classic is estimated to have brought in nearly $19 million dollars for the City of St. Louis; Monday leaders said without renovations to the 22-year-old Scottrade Center future events like that are at risk. They also said those much renovations can't happen without money from both the city and the state.

The renovations would include new seating, scoreboards, locker rooms and concession stands and lighting and sound upgrades. Renovations, totaling close to $138 million dollars, including a mix of private and public funds.

Scottrade already generates $4 million dollars in sales taxes every year, with $6 million dollars going to the city. Of that, they`ll ask for $4 million dollars annually to help fund the renovations on top of a 1 percent sales tax on Blues tickets. While the funds would come from money generated from the Scottrade, the idea of using public money for a private business doesn`t sit well with everyone.