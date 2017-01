ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Our APA of Missouri Monday Mascot this week is Cool Guy, a 4-year-old cat.

As his name suggests, this cat is very relaxed and has not problem with being cuddled.

Here is the information that you’ll need to adopt Cool Guy or any of the other available pets:

APA of Missouri

1705 South Hanley Road

314-645-4610

Is your pet lost? Try looking at STLlostpets.org