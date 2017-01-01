New Year’s Eve gunfire sends bullets through north city home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A north city man is thankful no one was hurt after a bullet flew through the window of his family room on New Year's Eve.

"I feel blessed and through the grace of god that nobody was here and nobody was injured" said Twestly Emsweller. "We can always replace that pane, but life can’t be replaced" he said.

It happened just after midnight Sunday morning when Emsweller says the gunshots rang out near the home in the 3500 block of Paris Avenue.

This is what that homeowner heard at the time his glass alarm went off when bullet flew through his window. Sounds like a war zone @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/rGgh9eA0ZI — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) January 1, 2017

"Man I thought I was in Beirut" Emsweller said. "Man it was gunshots everywhere. I know people are going to shoot on New Year's Eve, but they shouldn't do it at all" he said.

No one was in the family room at the time. Emsweller is hopeful people think twice of the consequences of firing weapons.

"This could have been- we could have been here recording a much different story" Emsweller said. "Don’t shoot in the city".