LONDON – She said, ” Yes!” A big congratulations to KPLR 11 news anchor Melanie Moon who got engaged Sunday in London. Her fiance, Alain Garcia, proposed on the London Eye. What a way to start 2017!
Congratulations: Melanie Moon is engaged!
