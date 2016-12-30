× St. Clair County police search for missing woman with PTSD

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – A 53-year-old woman suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder was last heard from Thursday afternoon. A missing persons report was filed for Tracey Matthews Anticouni with St. Clair County. Police need your help to find her.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Tracey Matthews Anticouni disappeared after a phone call with her husband. He was at work at the time. He called his in laws to help find her at their property. Tracey was nowhere to be found when they arrived at their trailer 20 minutes later.

Anthony Anticouni posted this plea for help to his Faceook page:

“My beautiful wife went missing yesterday, and we have no idea where she is. She left without her purse, or any form of ID. She suffers from severe PTSD and has not been of sound mind for a few days. We have searched all ares around rural address, with no luck. I have filed a missing persons report with the St.Clair county sheriff, but there isn’t much they can do. I am trying to reach out to the local news stations, but am having no luck. If there is anyone who has a connection or a way to help me get a picture of her broadcast, please contact me at 618-580-3590. This is truly a life and death situation.”

According to her husband, Tracey has PTSD, and has had a series of depressive episodes in the past.

Anyone with information on Tracey Anticouni’s location can call the Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505.