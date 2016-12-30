× Schnucks in Kirkwood recalls some fresh ground beef and pork

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Schnucks store in Kirkwood voluntarily recalled some of it’s fresh ground beef and ground pork.

The recall includes store packaged fresh ground beef. That includes sirloin, round, chuck, 90%, 80%, 70% and grass fed packages And service case fresh ground pork purchased on Thursday, December 29th. It is labeled ‘Sell by 12/30/16’.

The recall was launched after a customer returned product containing pieces of a tray packaging pad.

The recall is only for Kirkwood location at 10233 Manchester road only.