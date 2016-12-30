Man shot and killed inside Belleville apartment; Major Case Squad activated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting inside a Belleville apartment. A 28-year-old victim was shot multiple times in front of his fiancée and kids.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department says that Carl Z Silas, 28, was shot and killed in the 2900 block of West Blvd. They responded to the scene for a home invasion at around 5am Friday.

"We were in the bed and the two gunmen came in and starting shooting. They told me to get on the ground and hit me upside my head with a gun and told me to get on the floor, so I was begging for my life," said the victim's fiancée Jamie Lott.

"He got shot while his baby and the 4 month old was laying right next to him." said Jamie's sister Jasmine Lott. "The kids were on the bed, my daughter was inside the bed when he got shot. She was laying next to him."

Silas' family members say they want those responsible for the killing to be held accountable.

Police say that several persons of interest were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. They were uninjured.

There are currently 24 Major Case Squad investigators working on this case. More details are expected to be released as the case develops.