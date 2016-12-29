Cars crash in south St. Louis after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Police are still on the hunt for a suspect who fired shots in the middle of the morning rush. Officers were called to the 3600 block of South Broadway at around 10am. That's where they found an 18-year-old man shot in the leg.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a hospital. He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

There are reports that the shooting may have been the result of a rolling gun battle, road rage, or car chase between two cars. At one point, one of the vehicles, an Infinity, crashed into the car of an innocent bystander on the road. The man inside of the Infinity, who was shot in the leg, ran for cover. Someone in another dark colored Sedan fired more shots and took off.

At this point police have not identified or confirmed the victim's identity or any other suspects or motives in the case.