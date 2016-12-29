Acid spill contained after train derailment near refinery in Wood River, IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL (KTVI) - A railroad acid spill has been contained at the Phillips 66 Refinery in Wood River. Norfolk Southern tells us the spill was less than a gallon. It happened after several cars derailed around 9:30am.

The company says the acid leak does not pose any danger to the public. No one was injured in the derailment and the refinery was under full operation all day long.

Some of the derailed cars still need to be moved and put into an upright position. The company says that process could take until Friday.

No word on what caused the derailment.