Sen-elect Duckworth visits steelworkers in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, IL (KPLR) - Illinois Senator-elect Tammy Duckworth met with steelworkers in Granite City on Wednesday.

Duckworth and State Representative Jay Hoffman spent the day with members of the United Steelworkers union and the group’s president, Dan Simmons. The meeting was discuss a plan to help bring the plant workers back to the area.

U.S. Steel's Granite City mill has been idled for about a year now, putting about 2,300 people out of work.

Earlier this month, the company said it would be bringing back about 220 workers.

Meanwhile, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner recently signed Senate Bill 1941 to extend unemployment insurance benefits for an additional 26 weeks once existing benefits run out for the more than 2,000 laid off workers.