APA funds surgery for local veteran’s dog

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - There’s nothing quite the like bond between a man and his dog.

“She’s like my shadow. Anywhere I go, she’s there. She’s my companion. When I’m having a down day, she knows. She’s right beside me,” said Tim Wymore.

These days, Tim Wymore and his dog, Kya, are spending even more time together.

Kya underwent knee surgery in November to repair a torn knee ligament. It was her second ACL surgery of the year.

“She went to get the Frisbee and she just fell down and rolled on her back yelping. We didn’t know what was wrong,” Wymore said.

Unable to afford a second surgery for Kya, the Wymore’s turned to the Animal Protective Association of Missouri for help.

“We never want an animal to lose a home because the family can’t afford very-needed vet care to keep that pet happy and healthy in that home,” said Kim Brown, Animal Protective Association of Missouri.

Kya’s surgery was made possible by the APA’s Heads to Tails Hope Fund. Launched earlier this year, the need based financial assistance vet care program helps families like the Wymore’s and animals like Kya.

“That bond that they have with their dog is something we want to help strengthen and maintain for them,” added Brown.

That bond Brown describes is particularly important to Tim Wymore. A veteran of the Iraq War, we’ve chronicled his terrors and triumphs for several years as he battles poor health due toxic burn pit exposure on military bases.

“He deserves this and Kya deserves this and so much more. I hope they have a very long and happy life together,” Brown said.

“I want to think Kim and the APA for helping us and hopefully they can help many more vets down the road. Thank you,” said Wymore.

Heads to Tails Hope Fund has provided care to 27 dogs in 2016. It has helped with life-saving heartworm treatment, dentals, and surgery to help pets live happier and healthier lives.

For more information on this or other APA programs contact the APA at (314) 645-4610 or visit www.apamo.org.