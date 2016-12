Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- Robert Dubac’s newest Off-Broadway solo hit, The Book Of Moron, has been described as one of the most “Hilarious” “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain.

The show is on stage at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza for a limited engagement December 27 through January 1. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix, including online at metrotix.com and by phone at 314-534-1111. All seats are $50.