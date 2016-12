Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Cason from C3 Fitness is getting us through the caloric holidays with fat-burning Tabata workouts. Tabata is great for a quick workout if you're short on time. You can do this at home or at the gym.

An example of a Tabata workout:

Push-ups (8 reps) Burpees (8 reps) Squat Jump (8 reps) Mountain Climbers (8 reps each leg)

Do these exercises for one minute. Whatever time you don't use, you can rest. Then repeat, doing at least 5 rounds.