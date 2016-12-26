× Truck crashes into Alton Subway restaurant; driver hospitalized

ALTON, IL (KPLR) – A man whom employees described as a regular customer accidentally drove his pickup truck into an Alton-area Subway restaurant Monday.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue.

The store was open, but there were no customers in the building. No one was seriously injured in the incident, according to the store manager.

Alton police took the driver into custody and brought him to the hospital for observation.

Investigators believe the driver suffered some kind of medical emergency prior to the crash. However, witnesses at the scene have told the restaurant owners the driver was on his phone and got upset in the moments leading up to the incident.