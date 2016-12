Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – With the new year right around the corner, Dr. Sonny Saggar hopes you will set realistic goals for 2017. If you haven’t managed to get some quality time with family and friends this holiday season, he recommends making that your number one goal starting January 1.

Reconnecting and rediscovering one another, as well as ourselves, is good for your health, even better than exercise or quitting smoking.