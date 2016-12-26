Schlafly Brewery celebrates silver anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The state’s largest locally-owned brewery opened its doors 25 years ago today. Schlafly entered the malted market as the first Missouri brewpub to open since prohibition; quite the brewing benchmark.

In a city synonymous for its suds, St. Louis certainly jumps for its hops. Since Schlafly’s arrival on the scene, the lager landscape has changed, specifically in the amount of craft breweries now operating.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 photojournalist Brian Ledford goes inside the Schlafly Tap Room for a look at Monday night’s anniversary party.