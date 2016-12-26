Johnny Cash tribute dinner being held to benefit the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, MO (KPLR)- Tickets are on sale now for a Johnny Cash tribute dinner and concert to benefit the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association. Join Bill Forness and One More Round bring the ultimate Johnny Cash Folsom Prison Experience January 13, 2017, at the Liuna Event Center in Sunset Hills.

Take a step back in time as the band performs the complete Folsom Prison album, including America’s favorite duets by June Carter and Johnny Cash. Each ticket buyer will be given an identity of an actual Folsom inmate, and guests will also have the opportunity to "imprison" their fellow diners in the on-stage cell to raise money for the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association.

Tickets are on sale now by calling 314-226-1010 or order online at www.liunaeventcenter.com.