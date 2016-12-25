Popular St. Clair County business destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARISSA, IL (KPLR)- A well-known antique shop and restaurant in St. Clair County was destroyed by fire Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the old Marissa Antique Station & Pizza Parlor on E. Lyons Street around 7:30pm Christmas Eve. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building, which eventually caved in.

The building is a total loss. Fortunately, no one was hurt. There is no word on what caused the fire.

At the height of the fire, six departments responded to help put the fire out.