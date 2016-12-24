Pulse of St. Louis – Domestic Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Domestic violence is a serious issue in the Gateway City area. In fact, research shows one in four women will be abused by her husband, ex-husband, partner or ex-partner during her lifetime. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, learn what non profit organizations are doing to not only help raise awareness about domestic violence, but also help women secure their independence and freedom.

Guests:

Holly Yoakum, Legal Services Eastern Missouri

Carla Maylee Program Manager YWCA

Michelle Schiller Baker, St. Martha's Hall

Christina Menese, Community Educator Coordinator Ywca