Police charge mother of 5-month-old who disappeared

NORMANDY, MO (KPLR) – A Normandy woman was jailed one day after an AMBER Alert was issued for her five-month-old daughter.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Elizabeth Hawthorne with abuse or neglect of a child. She remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred outside the Church’s Chicken in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Monday, December 19 at 8 p.m. Hawthorne did not report the incident until Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

Hawthorne and her child were traveling with three men and another woman. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot at the Church’s Chicken; the mother and one of the men got out and went inside the business. The other three adults took off in the car with the baby still inside.

The baby was later dropped off at a random residence and has since been placed in the custody of the Missouri Department of Family Services.

Police are still trying to locate the stolen vehicle, described as a dark grey 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, with Missouri license plates PN4R7B.

Investigators are also looking to speak with two persons of interest, who are believed to be with the minivan. They’re identified as Matthew Maufus and Laurie Beckwith.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen minivan or either Maufus or Beckwith is asked to contact the Normandy Police Department at 314-427-8000.