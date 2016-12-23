Fishermen find 16-foot snake in frozen river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two fishermen found something unexpected when they went fishing in the Chagrin River.

Sam Lincoln posted the photos on Instagram with the caption:

"When you're trying to swing up some holiday steel and you don't catch any fish but you catch a 16 foot constrictor instead."

Lincoln said he and another guy were "fishing a run and looked up and saw it wrapped around a log, half frozen in the water. " They said it took them awhile to get it free and pull it onto the bank.

Despite a snake being used to warmer conditions and the frost being lethal to them, Cleveland Metroparks aquatic biologist Mike Durkalec told Fox 8 it's not the first time he's come across a dead constrictor.

"Over the years, I've had two incidents where I've personally seen constrictors dead along our rivers this time of year. One was a 7-foot animal snagged by a fisherman; the other one, I found myself just along the side of the river. That was about a four to five foot boa," said Durkalec.

He says this may happen when someone decides to get the snake as a pet, but then releases it into the wild when it gets too big.

Durkalec recommends finding an animal rescue shelter to take it in.