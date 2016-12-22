The Pink Angels Foundation; saving lives one by one

ST. LOUIS,MO (KPLR)- “Saving lives one by one.”

The Pink Angels Foundation helps women through the process of chemotherapy and life treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Founder and CEO Chantelle Nickson-Clark joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to tell us all about her organization.

Chantelle was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. “I found it to be a very trying time. I lost my mother and my aunt to breast cancer as well.” In addition, Chantelle lost her job and subsequently, her health insurance.

The six-year-survivor founded The Pink Angels to provide moral support financial resources to survivors. “I could hear God speak to me telling me that I could help other women get through their journey,” she said. The organization lets women know that they are beautiful and are not less than because of their diagnosis.

With the help of generous donations, The Pink Angels Foundation provide gift baskets, a sufficient supply of protein supplements, gas cards, grocery cards, and utility assistance. They also lend a helping hand during surgeries, doctor visits, and treatments.

The Pink Angels have a group counseling session scheduled for January 11th in north St. Louis County. The event will take place from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the St. Louis County Library in north St. Louis County.

The Pink Angels Foundation

Group Counseling Session

Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis County Library

For additional information visit: PinkAngelsFoundation.org