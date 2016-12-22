Shots fired at police, suspects chased into west county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Three men were taken into custody Thursday night for allegedly firing shots at St. Louis police officers and then leading authorities on a high-speed chase into the county.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Ohio and Park avenues in the Gate neighborhood. Shots were fired at special operations detectives.

The chase ended in the 12800 block of N. Forty Drive in Town and Country.

No one was injured in the shooting and subsequent chase.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.