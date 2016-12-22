Rivalry Rally at Ballpark Village – January 1st at 6pm

The ultimate sports showcase hits the ice in Busch Stadium on January 2, 2017. As one of the biggest city-to-city rivalries in sports, St. Louis and Chicago will face off in an outdoor hockey game for the record books! Throughout the week leading up to the big game, fans of both teams will gather and celebrate in many different ways, but none will be as unique and memorable as the KMOX Rivalry Rally, Presented by Bud Light on January 1st 2017 inside of Ballpark Village.

Before St. Louis and Chicago face off for outdoor hockey, join FOX 2 and KPLR 11 at the KMOX Rivalry Rally. Starting at 6pm, alumni from both teams including Bobby Hull, Brett Hull, Tony Esposito and Cam Janssen will be on stage!

Immediately following the stage commentary, the Thomas Nicholas Band will take the stage to perform hits from their forthcoming #FRATPARTY album. The album will include covers from the American Pie movies (which Thomas starred in) and fans from both sides will celebrate the night away!

The event is family-friendly and FREE to attend – a select number of VIP tickets will be made available to fans 21+ and they will include a food and drink package as well as private viewing areas from the PBR bar.

Guests to the rally will also receive these gloves while supplies last!