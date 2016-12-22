5-month-old girl found safe after van stolen in Normandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, MO (KPLR) – An infant who went missing earlier this week has been found safe.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert Thursday afternoon for 5-month-old Eden Brooke Hawthorne, who was in a vehicle that was taken from a north country business parking lot

According to investigators, the incident occurred outside the Church’s Chicken in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Monday, December 19 at 8 p.m.

The child and her mother were traveling with three men and another woman. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot at the Church’s Chicken; the mother and one of the men got out and went inside the business. The other three adults took off in the car with the baby still inside.

The missing vehicle was described as a dark grey 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, with Missouri license plates PN4R7B.

Shortly after the AMBER Alert was issued Thursday, police said the baby was dropped off at a random citizen’s house, who then contacted authorities. The child was unharmed.