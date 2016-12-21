Video of woman’s racist tirade in JCPenney goes viral

WARNING: Video contains disturbing language

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Video of a woman standing in line at a Kentucky-area JCPenney and yelling racial slurs at a Spanish-speaking woman who was adding a last-minute transaction has gone viral.

“Storyline: This Hispanic lady was purchasing items and the transaction was almost complete, then her friend brings up some shirts to be added to her purchase instead of getting in line,” Buckner said in the Facebook post. “And this lady went off!!! Warning explicit language FYI…this wasn’t the entire scene, people tried to let her know it was out of order, but she wasn’t hearing that.”