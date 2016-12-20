St. Louis thieves picking up packages from homes ordered with victim’s credit cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) - There is another case of identity theft involving packages delivered to St. Louis area homes. This homeowner beat the bad guy at his own game.

The Eureka Police Department is treating this as an identity theft case. They have video evidence of a possible suspect.

UPS showed up at a Eureka home to deliver a large package. Brett Leary was working from home and heard the doorbell. He picked up the package left on his porch, took it inside, and then walked across the street to talk to his neighbor. That's when he saw a car slowly drive down the street and pull into his driveway. He became alarmed after his wife told him she hadn't made any online orders.

The package came from Macy's and was purchased on Leary's credit card. It was a set of pots and pans valued at close to $400.

Police believe someone got a hold of Leary's number, placed the order, and planned to pick it up. Police believe they thought he would be at work.

This same scam happened to FOX 2's Andy Banker, with a large screen TV. In both cases, someone was home when the packages were delivered.

Police fear there may be a lot of people who are victims of this crime, and don't even know it.