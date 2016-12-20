Man hit on I-70 after riding on the hood of an 18 wheeler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Westbound I-70 was shut down for several hours after a person was struck by a semi in Warren County. Darryl D. Boyle, 20, of O'Fallon Missouri has been identified as the victim. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

First motorists saw a man running in traffic on the interstate, the next thing he’s seen riding on the hood of a big rig down the highway. The bizarre behavior turned tragic. It happened near Warrenton.

Missouri Troopers got calls from drivers that a man was running in and out of traffic on Interstate 70. Then calls came in concerning a man riding on the hood of an 18 wheeler down the interstate for five to six miles. Finally, the man was seen again running in traffic, he was ordered to get out off the highway but before he did he was hit by another big rig. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Missouri State Troopers from the commercial vehicle enforcement division were on the scene checking over the truck as they do in an incident like happened Tuesday night.