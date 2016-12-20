Carjacking has incoming Missouri state rep motivated to propose more gun laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - An incoming Missouri state representative was carjacked at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis Monday night. The crime is motivating Bruce Franks Jr. to introduce gun legislation.

The carjacking happened in the parking lot of Schalfy's Tap Room on Locust at about 7:20pm Monday. Franks says he arrived to attend a holiday party at Schlafly`s. He was sitting in his car, making a phone call, when two men approached and suddenly opened the drivers door. One man was armed with a gun and told him to get out of the car. Franks had his gun in the center console of his car but says he couldn't immediately access it. So, he got out. The gunman got away with his car, two phones and his gun.

"At first I'm thinking, it's a joke or something. But I realized he had a gun in his hand. He raised it, pointed at me, and said, 'Get out of the car.' So I got out of the car,' said Missouri state representative-elect Bruce Franks, Jr.

State Representative Elect Bruce Franks says the two young men who robbed him should be held accountable. But, he would like to meet them and let them know he forgives them. He would like to help them. Police are still looking for the suspects.

Franks says he already was campaigning against gun violence. Now he is more motivated to address the problem. He says he will introduce legislation to require gun owners to report if their gun gets stolen. He says the state currently has no such law.