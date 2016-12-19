Wreck involving ambulance sends four to the hospital, damages nearby car lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Four people, including an emergency response worker, were taken to the hospital Sunday night following after a wreck involving an ambulance in south city.

"It was clear that the ambulance has lights and sirens going and there’s a vehicle coming through the intersection and he hit him," said Bernie Squitieri, whose business surveillance cameras captured the crash. "The car went on and the ambulance went right into our property.”

The ambulance was approaching the intersection of Kingshighway and Arsenal when a car heading, east on Arsenal, failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by the ambulance.

The ambulance was knocked onto the Gateway Auto Brokers lot, damaging a number of vehicles.

"We have damage to approximately nine vehicles, we have a fence that’s torn out, one of the light poles is damaged, and a lot of the cars are beyond fixing," Squitieri said.

Damages are expected to costs upwards of $100,000. Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was hit told police they didn't see or hear the ambulance approaching.